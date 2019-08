SAN ANTONIO — Six Flags Fiesta Texas debuted two new DC Comics character rides this month.

One of them is the Joker Carnival of Chaos, which is the world’s tallest pendulum ride. The ride moves at 75 miles per hour and is the fastest ride at Six Flags.

The park also just opened the new Supervillain Swings, which pays homage to the villains of the DC Comic universe.

Both the Joker Carnival of Chaos and the Supervillain Swings are now open.