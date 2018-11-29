MULBERRY, Fla. -- Several middle school students were taken to the hospital after an incident involving gummy bears that had THC, according to Polk County Schools.

Spokesperson Kyle Kennedy said a student brought the gummy bears to Mulberry Middle School and passed them around. Neither the grades nor ages of the students were immediately known.

A fire official said five students were hospitalized and two others were picked up from the campus.

A district message was sent out to parents of students at Mulberry Middle School:

"Dear families, This message is being sent on behalf of Mulberry Middle School. We are cooperating with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on an incident that occurred at school today. At this point, it is our understanding a student brought candy to school that contains THC, the chemical found in marijuana. The candy was consumed by other students, five of whom have been taken to the hospital for examination. We will continue to cooperate with the Sheriff’s Office during this ongoing investigation. Thank you."

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said detectives have launched an investigation.

"Criminal charges are pending," a sheriff's office spokesperson wrote in an email.

