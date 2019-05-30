SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 spoke with homeowner Darlene Larson who hired All Pro Plumbing and Air Conditioning to fix her water heater. She said it was important that she chose a reputable company.

“Number one, I want to make sure they’re licensed, that they know what they’re doing correctly,” Larson said.

But starting September of 2020, licenses, background checks or training requirements will no longer be enforced by the state. All Pro Plumbing and Air Conditioning President Will Hawkins said deregulation of the plumbing industry means that inexperienced workers or people with a criminal history may be handling calls.

“(Between) gas leaks (and) carbon monoxide poisoning, plumbing can be very dangerous," Hawkins said. "Cross connections and contaminating water. You really have to know what you’re doing.”

It will most likely be up to cities and counties in Texas to regulate plumbers. The City of San Antonio says it's development services department would handle regulation within city limits, but it’s too early to outline the process.

A Bexar County spokesperson, meanwhile, says it would have no oversight. The county only works with licensed sanitarians and on-site sewage facility installers of septic systems.