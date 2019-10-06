LUMBERTON, Texas — Raynee Cleland has been alive for just 25 years, but she said it’s been a 25 year rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Cleland is in desperate need of a kidney transplant, due to a disease called Jeune Syndrome.

"I never thought we'd get this far to be honest. I never thought we'd come this far from that time in the doctor’s office to where we are now," she said.

Just when times didn’t look good for Raynee, her mother Suzanne Cleland said things quickly changed for the better. They just found out their family friend Tyler Breedlove is a donor match.

"That was a miracle actually, because he's really close to the family and that makes our bond even closer," Cleland said.

Breedlove volunteered to share his spare kidney with Raynee. Now the family’s only problem right now is medical expenses.

"It's great being able to see somebody that happy, knowing it's something so small that I'm doing and the affect," Breedlove said. "It's great to be able to do that for somebody."

There will be two link / boudin and bake sale fundraisers held to help cover the medical bills.

The first will be on June 15 at the All Seasons pool in Lumberton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second fundraiser with be held on June 22 under the Cooks Lake Road overpass from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

