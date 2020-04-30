To get your family what it needs during these difficult times, Texas WIC has temporarily added more options for the milk, bread, rice, pasta and eggs that you can buy at the grocery store.

Texas WIC will provide flexibility and temporarily lift restrictions if your store is sold out of the following WIC foods:

MILK

Clients who are issued fat-free, ½% or 1% milk can now choose: 2% milk and low-fat/non-fat options that include calcium-fortified, high-protein, organic, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and omega-3 milks

Clients who are issued whole milk can also choose: Whole milk options that include calcium-fortified, high-protein, organic, DHA and omega-3 milks

Flavored milk is not WIC approved

Size: gallon, half-gallon or quart containers

LACTOSE FREE MILK

Clients who are issued skim or 1% lactose-free milk can now choose: 2%, low-fat or non-fat lactose-free milk options that include calcium-fortified, high protein and organic milks

Clients who are issued whole lactose-free milk can also choose: Lactose-free whole milk options that include calcium-fortified, high protein, and organic milks

Flavored milk is not WIC approved

Size: half-gallon containers

WHOLE WHEAT BREAD

Any brand and size up to 24 oz.

This includes brands that say “whole wheat,” “100% whole wheat,” “stone ground 100% whole wheat,” “whole grain 100% whole wheat” and “whole wheat with honey”

BROWN RICE

Any brand of brown rice

16 oz. package

WHOLE WHEAT PASTA

Any brand of whole wheat pasta

16 oz. package

EGGS

Any dozen, half-dozen or 18-count carton of eggs

Including brown, pasture-raised, free-range and organic eggs

Permanent WIC approved foods include:

CANNED FRUITS/VEGETABLES (ANY BRAND)

Any size can, glass jar or plastic container

Single or mixed

Organic or regular

Regular or low-sodium

Fruit can be in juice or water

Unsweetened apple sauce is allowed

Items that are not WIC approved include:

Pouches or packets

Dried fruit

Fruit with added sugar, artificial sweetener or any type of syrup

Cream-style vegetables

Vegetables with cream, oil, sauce or meat

Soups, ketchup, pickles or olives

As a reminder, if an item scans as "WIC Approved," make sure you have active benefits on your food package for these items.