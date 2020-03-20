LUBBOCK, Texas — One of three individuals with the COVID-19 disease in Lubbock is a Texas Tech student who violated quarantine protocols after returning from a trip to Europe, the city's public health director said at a press conference Wednesday evening.

The university, according to its procedures, transported the student to an off-campus location to complete a period of isolation, but the student instead returned home.

Everyone in the student's household has now been placed under quarantine for at least 14 days, and the student's family members will be monitored by the local health department.



