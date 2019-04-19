SAN ANTONIO — It is being called the biggest taco event in San Antonio history. The Texas Taco Tequila and Music Festival takes place on May 25 at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

The event features two stages of music, with headliners, Los Lonely Boys, along with the Suffers, Baby Bash, Superfonicos, Los Skarnales, and others.

It also features 30 taco vendors from around Texas, and tequila shots and tastings. There will also be frozen, rocks and hand-crafted margaritas.

Visitors can check out Lucha Libre wrestling, boutique and artisan vendors and a free kids zone with inflatables and games.

Early bird general admission tickets are $15 until May 10. Kids 12 and under are free.

