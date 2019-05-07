In a recent WalletHub study, Texas ranked 46th in the list of safest states in the country.

The ranking has nothing to do with the number of Texas tornadoes, snakes, scooter accidents or the infamous 'Blue Bell Licker.'

WalletHub compared all 50 states across five categories: Personal & Residential Safety, Financial Safety, Road Safety, Workplace Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

The categories included safety and preparedness indicators such as the number of mass shootings, number of murders, the unemployment rate, identity theft complaints, number of DUIs, road quality, workplace injuries and illnesses and number of climate disasters causing $1 billion or more in damage.

The safest state is Minnesota, according to WalletHub, followed by Vermont and Maine. The five least safe states according to the study are Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, Arkansas and Texas.