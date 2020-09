According to officials the male in custody began to experience undetermined health problems and lost consciousness after being processed.

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Friday, September 11 31-year-old Bryan Nix was arrested for public intoxication and criminal mischief.

Nix was taken to the Bee County Jail. According to officials Nix began to experience undetermined health problems and lost consciousness.

Jailers started life saving measures and EMS was called to the jail. Nix was transported to the Spohn-Bee County hospital and passed away at the hospital.