SAN ANTONIO — Incumbent Will Hurd, known as the only African-American Republican in the House, is not running for reelection after holding the seat for the last six years. His last opponent, Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones, is back on the ballot and plenty of other candidates are hoping to claim the seat.

The 23rd Texas Congressional seat represents a massive area of the Lone Star State, spanning more than 58,000 square miles with close to 800,000 people that call it home.

Parts of south and west San Antonio are included, then the district stretches down to the border and out to El Paso.

During the last election in 2018, Hurd ran a tight race against Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones, winning by 926 votes.

Others on the Democrat ballot include:

On the Republican ballot, Tony Gonzales has pulled in the most money and picked up some endorsements. One thumbs-up is from Hurd.

Others on the Republican primary ballot include:

Libertarian Candidates:

Tim Martinez

Beto Villela

Independent Candidate:

