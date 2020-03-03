SAN ANTONIO — The incumbent Sheriff Javier Salazar will defend his seat against three Democrats challenging him in the Texas primary.

Salazar faces opponent Jose Trevino, who retired from service with BCSO after 26 years. He continues to serve BCSO as a volunteer adjunct instructor.

Also running to replace Salazar is Michelle Barrientes-Vela, the former Precinct 2 Constable who is currently facing charges related to a corruption investigation.

The Democratic challengers also includes Sharon Rodriguez, a former BCSO deputy and Hollywood Park police officer, and Pete Lozano, who served 23 years at the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On the Republican side, three candidates will face off in the primary. They include Gerard C. "Gerry" Rickhoff, a former Bexar County clerk. Also running is Gary Garcia, who served 27 years with BCSO, and former chief criminal investigator, Willie Ng.

