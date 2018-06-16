If you’ve ever been fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, you know how exciting it can be.

So when KENS 5 eyewitness Dave Williamson emailed and asked Barry Davis and Paul Mireles to join him on a deep sea fishing trip, they jumped at it.

That’s where they are for this week’s edition of Texas Outdoors.

We’d like to thank Dave Williamson and Texas Blue Water Fishing for allowing us to go along with them. It was a beautiful day full of laughs and great fishing.

And if you have an idea for an adventure on the next edition of Texas Outdoors, email Barry Davis at BDavis@KENS5.com or hit us up on the KENS 5 Facebook page.

© 2018 KCEN-TV