Some people who are continuing to work through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic might suddenly find themselves struggling to find someone to look after their child as schools remain closed down across Texas.

For those essential workers, the state is now offering childcare assistance if you can't find someone else – a relative or neighbor – to look after them. There are certain requirements you must fulfill to be eligible; you can find more information on the "Resources for Parents" section of the Texas Workforce Commission's website.

For all parents in the metro, there is also a website you can use to find childcare facilities closest to you, as well as information on how healthcare providers can provide an emergency child care program.

RELATED: What to know about unemployment, economic trends and the COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Here's what the Texas Workforce Commission is doing to respond to influx of people in need of help

RELATED: Many companies still hiring in SA during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Texas Workforce Commission adds extra staff to address influx of need