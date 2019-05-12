The Texas Lottery is warning parents about giving lottery tickets to kids as gifts.

Lottery players must be 18 years old to purchase or redeem lottery tickets. Despite the age restrictions, it is still common to give kids lottery tickets at the holidays.

The organization is partnering with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and McGill University’s International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors to raise awareness of the risks of underage lottery play.

The “Gift Responsibly. Lottery Tickets Aren’t Child’s Play” message will be featured on the Texas Lottery’s social media accounts, website, and other places during the holidays.

Lottery retailers in Texas are also specially trained to not allow anyone under the age of 18 to buy or redeem lottery tickets.

RELATED: San Antonio resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

RELATED: Leander resident claims $227M Mega Millions ticket sold in Cedar Park