AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas gun rights activist Michael Cargill on Monday announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration's ban on bump stocks.

In a press release, Cargill said only Congress can convert lawful activity into unlawful activity, like owning a bump stock. He believes the ATF's ban violates the constitution.

A bump stock is a device that can be attached to a semiautomatic weapon in the place of a conventional gunstock, which enables it to fire bullets more rapidly.

"To me, as a gun enthusiast, as a gun rights activist ... I don't care what your political party is," said Cargill. "If you step on the rights of the people that believe in the Second Amendment, then my job is to put my foot on your throat."

Cargill said he's turning in his bump stocks on Monday in hopes that he wins this lawsuit and he can get them back.

The nationwide ban is set to go into effect on March 26.

Unlike with the decade-long assault weapons ban, the government is not allowing existing owners to keep their bump stocks.

They must be destroyed or turned over to authorities. Violators can face up to 10 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

