AUSTIN — Offices in the Texas State Capitol building were evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a suspicious package, reports state.

Representative Matt Schaefer tweeted that the Department of Public Safety evacuated his staff at the Capitol, along with other offices in the vicinity, due to a suspicious package.

DPS has evacuated my staff in our Capitol office along with other offices in the vicinity due to a suspicious package. If phones are not answered, leave a message. — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 30, 2018

Our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman reported that the Austin Police Department responded to the call at the intersection of Lavaca Street and West 13th around 1:19 p.m., but the incident was handed off to another agency. Police could not confirm if that incident is related to what Schaefer reported.

