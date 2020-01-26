TEXAS, USA — Reports of Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday sent shock waves online and throughout the world.

Multiple news outlets reported that Bryant was among five passengers killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

As news began circulating online, numerous Texas athletes, public figures and celebrities began sharing their disbelief that the Black Mamba was gone.

Kobe Bryant's last tweet congratulated LeBron James as the King passed the Black Mamba on the NBA's All-Time scoring list in Bryant's hometown of Philadelphia on Saturday.

Bryant was 41 years old.