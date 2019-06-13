COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Texas A&M University will expand the availability of beer and wine to the general public at Kyle Field beginning this fall, the university announced Thursday. Alcohol sales will be cut off at the end of the third quarter.

The decision comes after the Southeastern Conference lifted the ban on stadium-wide alcohol sales last month.

“This is another way we are enhancing the amenities at Kyle Field,” Interim Director of Athletics R.C. Slocum said. “We are extending the availability of alcohol beyond the premium areas which have had this option for many years. Fans, 21 and older, will have the option to purchase alcohol, regardless of seating area.”

Previously, in accordance with previous SEC rules, the university allowed the sale of alcohol only in suites, clubs and privately leased areas of the stadium.

Expansion of alcohol sales at additional Texas A&M athletics venues will be determined at a later date.