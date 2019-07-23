SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service has reinstated a burn ban for 55 counties in west Texas, including Taylor county.

The ban is effective immediately and follows a series of fires that occurred in parts of west Texas over the weekend.

Under a burn ban notice, fires can spread rapidly. To prevent the spread of fires started to burn brush and debris, keep in mind the following precautions:

Keep fires at a minimum of 75 feet from all buildings.

Never use gasoline, kerosene or any other flammable liquid to start the fire.

Do not leave a fire unattended.

Have fire extinguishers on hand, including a water supply, shovels and rakes.

Be prepared to extinguish your fire if the winds pick up.

Do not delay a call for help. Call the fire department immediately at the first sign of the fire getting out of control.

