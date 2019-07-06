COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M Football Player was arrested, Thursday, in connection with an alleged assault in March.

Derrick Tucker, listed on A&M's website as a Defensive Back, was arrested by Texas A&M University Police and charged with Assault, according to jail records.

According to police records, the victim claims he and Tucker got into a dispute over tacos that led to a physical altercation. After the fight was broken up and the victim was waiting for an Uber, police say, Tucker returned and allegedly hit the victim again.

"Coach Fisher has been made aware of the situation surrounding Derrick Tucker. We will continue to gather details surrounding the situation and have no further comment at this time," said Texas A&M Athletics in a statement.

Tucker was booked into the Brazos County Jail on $5,000 bond, Thursday, and bonded out that same day.