Texas A&M Corpus Christi students help clean up debris caused by Hurricane Hanna

The team of students plan to continue cleaning up the debris throughout the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Student volunteers with Texas A&M Corpus Christi were out on the water today cleaning up debris swept in by Hurricane Hanna.

Students found boards, drinking straws and other items swirling around. Intern coordinator Erin Mueller says looking at all this is a stark reminder to the community to be more considerate.

“You can see so much debris out here. It’s really important to understand that you need to be properly disposing of your trash,” said Mueller.

The team plans to continue going out to clean up the bay as needed this week.