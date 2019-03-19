MIAMI, Florida — Friends, family and football friends are coming together to support Xavier Morris and Jay Bias after they were robbed and shot while on spring vacation in Miami. More than $7,000 have been raised to assist with their medical bills and recovery through an online fundraiser here.

Morris and Bias' families released a joint statement reading:

"Our families are so grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers that continue for Jay and Xavier. As they continue their remarkable progress and recovery from this unthinkable act of violence, we ask everyone to please respect our families and our focus on their support and recovery, as they are both clinically stable.



We will not be making further comments on this matter so we can focus on the well-being of our sons and their return to Texas.



We appreciate the support and guidance from everyone who is close to our sons, especially Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the administration and coaches from Texas A&M-Commerce."



Texas A&M University-Commerce released a statement reading:



"As an institution, we continue to focus on supporting the Bias and Morris families and all those associated with this horrific incident. In response to numerous inquiries of how to best help the families, our Athletics program has worked with the Lone Star Conference and the NCAA to create a GoFundMe page to assist the family with medical and recovery expenses associated with this event."

Before playing and studying at Texas A&M-Commerce, Morris played for Judson High School. His former coach, Sean McAuliffe, says he was a standout.

"A really good student," McAuliffe said. "One of those kids you just enjoy being around and his teammates enjoy being around on a regular basis."