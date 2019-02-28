TEXAS, USA — Spring is upon us and that means the beautiful Texas wildflowers are getting ready to bloom. But the colorful fields may be even more beautiful this year, according to a report.

Wildflower Haven released its Texas Bluebonnet and Wildflower Report for 2019, and let's just say Texans may be in for a sweet surprise.

Springtime calls for bluebonnet photos! Send us yours! Addison gets her picture taken in Kyle, Texas. Picnic in a field of Bluebonnets! Pearl enjoys the bluebonnets in her Llano pasture. Silkie Chickens "The floof crew" Sophie in Manor Mother and daughter enjoying Bluebonnets on Easter Sunday. Khailey & Khloe in Round Rock 2-year-old Brooke poses for her bluebonnet portrait. Submitted by Joseph Cantu Ollie and Gus enjoy the bluebonnets. "Tinman" the horse.

According to the report, "Unless the rest of February and March end up being well below normal in rainfall and well above normal in temperature, we should see the best wildflower season since 2010."

RELATED:

Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center expects earlier bluebonnet blooms this year

The first bluebonnet has bloomed! Where to take bluebonnet photos in the Austin area

The Hill Country can expect an "above average to well above average season," the report said.

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center said it expects bluebonnets to bloom earlier than usual this year, adding it is already seeing early bloomers like windflowers, Texas Red Buds and the Elbow Bush flower.

Be sure to share your wildflower photos with KVUE on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.