TEXARKANA, Texas — A 36-year-old Texarkana man has been arrested and charged with terrorist threats against an officer, evading detention with a vehicle, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

According to Texarkana Texas Police, Aaron Swenson was arrested after multiple people started calling 911 about a Facebook Live video where Swenson said he was driving around searching for a police officer alone so that he could ambush them.

Officers were able to locate the live feed and quickly identify the vehicle and location.

Swenson was heard saying that he had just passed an officer on a service road and was turning around to get him.

Several officers responded to the area and located the vehicle that matched the one in the video.

Swenson pulled into a Sonic on Kings Highway and immediately fled at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the vehicle as it turned onto Hampton Road and headed towards the Redlick community.

Spike strips were deployed at the intersection of Shiloh Road and Leary Road and immediately deflated Swenson’s tires.

Swenson continued to flee until coming to a stop on Highway 82 in Hooks, Texas.

Swenson sat in his vehicle ignoring officer commands and blaring music.

After 25 minutes Swenson stepped out of his vehicle and surrendered.

Swenson was wearing an armored plate carrier type vest when he was arrested. Officers also found several loaded weapons inside his truck.

Swenson is being held in the Bi-State Jail.

His bond has not yet been set.