HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department wants you to take a good look at this video. They need your help to identify the people in it.

The video is from March 26 at around 11:30 p.m. along Galaxy in northeast Houston shows a robbery. The victims were outside a house for a get-together when a group of men with guns came up and demanded money.

While this was all happening, one of the suspects fired multipleshots, hitting two victims in their legs.

The suspects then went through the victims’ pockets and stole money before taking off.

These are the suspects' descriptions:

Suspect #1: Black male, 25 to 35 years old, 5’8 to 6’0, 175 to 200 pounds.

Suspect #2: Black male, 25 to 35 years old, 5’8 to 6’0, 180 to 210 pounds.

Suspect #3: Black male, 25 to 35 years old, 5’8 to 6’0, 180 to 210 pounds.

If you recognize anyone in the video or know who these guys are, call 713-222-TIPS (8477).

