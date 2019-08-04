SAN ANTONIO — Border Patrol agents arrested ten people involved in an alleged human smuggling attempt near Hebbronville, which is near the Texas and Mexico border.

Early in the morning on April 8, agents responded to reports about a bailout near a ranch. When agents got there, they found ten people trying to hide in bushes. They were all arrested.

Officials say the people trying to hide were from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. Their car was seized by the Border Patrol.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Call 1-800-343-1994 to report any suspicious activity near the border.