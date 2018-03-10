TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple High School student was arrested Tuesday after authorities found he had brought a handgun to the school, according to police.

Temple police responded to the campus after receiving a tip a student was possible carrying a firearm.

The Temple High School resource officer notified his supervisor and worked with school staff to identify the student, 18-year-old James Godfrey.

An officer searched Godfrey and found the handgun.

Godfrey was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.

The Temple Police Department's Special Crimes unit is investigating the event.

