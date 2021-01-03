TEGNA and the United Way partnering up to help Texans affected by winter storm

The effort has already raised over $100,000, and all the money raised in San Antonio will stay here.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 and our parent company TEGNA have joined up with the United Way to provide relief for families affected by the recent winter storm. All of the money raised in San Antonio and Bexar County stays right here.

So far in combination with the United Way over $100,000 has been raised to help those in the area. Its gone a long way, but many still need assistance more than a week after the cold took a hike.

"The the needs are great so many individuals and families were impacted by the winter storm. So many other things that we've faced over the course of the last year plus," said Chris Martin, the CEO and President of the United Way of San Antonio told us,

These are basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and even plumbing repairs.

"So many other ways that individuals and families need assistance from our community and from other communities for that matter," Martin added.



"We are sort of the boots on the ground type of nonprofit and when I don't have to sit around worrying about how we have to pay for some thing and I can just do the work that is needed that's an incredible gift," said Dawn White, the CEO and President of Christian Assistance Ministry.

Christian Assistance Ministries received a $10,000 grant from the United Way, and they say it helped big time.

"We do like to view is as the emergency room of social services," White said. "We tried to prepare for it but once we found ourselves in the middle of this catastrophe we begin quickly distributing items. Groceries, clothing, and even putting some clients into temporary hotels."

Some of their unsheltered clients even crawling to the organization's members cars because they were so badly in need of help.

"It was emotional," White said. "Clients were crying. I had staff members calling me at three in the morning because a client was calling them under a bridge saying they needed help."

They got the help but could always use more. To find out more about the United Way and how you can donate to them directly click here.