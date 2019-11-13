HOUSTON — Houston police say a 13-year-old told investigators that he was the victim of a sexual assault that happened Monday at a park in northeast Houston.

According to a spokesperson for the department, investigators from HPD's Sex Crimes Division are investigating the boy's claims.

Police were called to an apartment complex neighboring East Tidwell Park around 2 p.m. Monday.

According to HPD, the 13-year-old told officers that he'd skipped school and gone to the park, where he'd been raped.

A witness at the apartment complex told police investigators that he saw the teenager running naked from the park to the nearby apartment complex looking for help.

Police confirmed the teen was taken to an area hospital.

Houston police haven't released any details on a possible suspect, only saying that investigators are working the case.

