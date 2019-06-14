SAN ANTONIO — A couple of teens are getting quite the talking-to this morning after the car they were riding in crashed into an apartment on the north side early this morning.

Castle Hills Police pulled up to a car in the 6000 block of Blanco Road around 2 a.m. believed to be scoping out a house.

The police unit lit up the car and that's when the driver took off with their lights off, crashing into an apartment at Hudson apartments shortly after.

The driver ran away from the scene while the two passengers, aged 13 and 14, were stopped by Castle Hills and SAPD. Both were released to their parents.

No injuries have been reported at this time.