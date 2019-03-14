SAN ANTONIO — Leon Valley Police are asking for your help to find missing 17-year-old Willow Clayton.

Clayton who is described as a young woman with blue eyes and blond hair with pink undertones and standing 5'4'' tall.

The teen was last seen wearing a green velour hoodie in the 6000 block of Forest Wood in Leon Valley on Tuesday, March 12.

It is believed that she may possibly be in the Austin area at this time.

According to a police report, two years ago, Willow met a child predator online.

Anyone with information on Willow Clayton is asked to called the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Leon Valley Police Department at 210-684-3215.