SAN ANTONIO — A teenager who was ejected from a car during an accident on the west side this afternoon was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said that a four-door silver Jetta was driving south on Cable Ranch Road around 4:30 p.m. when the driver proceeded into oncoming traffic at Marbach Road.

The driver of a Ford pick-up was driving westbound on Marbach when they collided with the Jetta.

The teenage driver of the Jetta was ejected from the car and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Police say there is no suspicion of intoxication at this time.