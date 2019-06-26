SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio teenager is accused of stabbing his brother, and police and his family are not sure what caused the younger man to attack.

It happened on Ingleton Road, near Marbach and Loop 1604, around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the older brother, a 20-year-old, was playing video games when his 17-year-old brother came in and started attacking him. Police say the younger brother stabbed the older brother in the head, neck, back and shoulders.

Investigators say the attack was unprovoked.

The older brother was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 17-year-old was also brought to the hospital with cuts on his hands.

The teenager is being charged with aggravated assault and family violence.