SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is facing charges after firing more than a dozen bullets at three homes in a drive-by shooting, according to an arrest report from SAPD.

The report says 17-year-old Shayan Zendehdel Arjaghi is charged with three counts of deadly conduct with a firearm for an incident on the southeast side.

Police say back in March 1, the first victim woke up to the sound of gunfire and found 12 gunshots in the back and side of her home in the 3500 block of Goliad Road. She also found three bullet holes in her car. The woman had two children in the home at the time.

The arrest report says a second victim said he was asleep when a single bullet went through the side of his home and exited the master bedroom.

The third victim said she was asleep when she heard a barrage of gunshots. One of them was fired into her living room, where she was asleep and another one was fired into her master bedroom.

The report says Zendehdel Arjaghi was arrested on an unrelated warrant and found with a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Police say the weapon matched up with the bullets from the drive-by shooting.