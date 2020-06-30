Missing siblings found after running away from Fort Bend County home

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Fort Bend County found three children who ran away from their Sugar Land area home on Monday afternoon.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said 14-year-old twins and their 6-year-old brother left their home in the 14900 block of Laytham Lane Monday afternoon. They were found later that night.
The children left a note saying they were running away. They were seen on video packing their things and leaving the home.
Abdulhalin Karnley and Halin Karnley are 14-year-old twins. The teens and their 6-year-old brother, Varney Karnley, left their Sugar Land area home around 3 p.m.
CPS is being called to investigate the circumstances of the situation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBCSO at 281-341-4665.
RELATED: Have you seen Burnett? Houston police need your help finding missing 73-year-old man with dementia
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.