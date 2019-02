SAN ANTONIO — A teenager was is in the hospital after getting shot on the far northeast side late Tuesday night.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was riding in the backseat of a car on Hunters Sun around 11:30 p.m. A vehicle with three men inside pulled up next to her and someone inside started shooting.

The teenager girl was shot several times in the leg and taken to SAMMC.

No one else was hurt. Police are still looking for those men.