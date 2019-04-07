SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Medical Examiners have identified the victim in a fatal July 4 accident on Loop 1604 North at Highway 151.

15-year-old San Antonio resident Mark Anthony Nevarez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by emergency responders.

At the time of the accident, officials with the San Antonio Fire Department said the incident involved one car that was traveling at a high speed and lost control causing the car to roll over.

Four people were ejected from the car as a result of the rollover. The other three passengers were taken to a nearby hospital. Their status is unknown as of Friday, July 5.