SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old got glass in his eye after he accidentally shot a gun at his phone while taking a selfie.

According to police, the teen was trying to take a photo of himself on his phone when his sister's gun, a 9 mm handgun, went off striking the phone.

The glass from the phone when into the teen's left eye.

The teen was able to see prior to being taken to University Hospital as a precaution.

It is believed that the wounds are non-life-threatening.