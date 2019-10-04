SAN ANTONIO — A teen is recovering at University Hospital after being stabbed outside of a restaurant on the city's west side Tuesday night.

According to San Antonio Police, two teens were walking down the 7000 block of West Military Drive when they encountered a man with mental health issues.

Police said they were confronted by the man who was' walking in circles talking to himself' outside of Taqueria Arandas Mexican Restaurant.

The man allegedly stabbed one of the teens in the left shoulder during the confrontation.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested.