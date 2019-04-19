SAN ANTONIO — A teen was shot while riding in a car late Thursday night on the north side, according to police.

The 18-year-old was reportedly in the car around 11:15 p.m. on Blanco Road near Jackson Keller when he was shot in the back.

The teen was dropped off at an apartment complex nearby. Police and EMS showed up to help the teen.

He told police he was at a red light when another car opened fire. But, officers on the scene said they believe the teen was actually shot by someone fumbling with a gun in the backseat directly behind him.

Police say the bullet went through the seat and hit the teen in the back.

The teen was taken to University Hospital and there is no word on his condition.

No one has been charged and police are still investigating.