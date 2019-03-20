SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old is recovering at University Hospital after being shot in the hand by alleged thieves late Monday night on the northwest side, according to San Antonio Police.

SAPD said the victim was shot in the 7800 block of Richard Frank Way by two suspects in a black vehicle attempting to rob him shortly after 11 pm Monday.

Investigators said the two suspects robbed two other locations before arriving to Richard Frank Way.

The pair allegedly robbed someone in the 6100 block of Whitby Road and later the Vista del Rey Apartments on Evers Road at gunpoint within 30 minutes. Nobody was shot in the first two robbery stints, police said.

The victim was shot in the hand when the suspects attempted to rob him in the 7800 block of Richard Frank Way. They allegedly fled the scene in a black vehicle. The suspects have only been described as two Hispanic males.

The teen is recovering at University Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at his time.