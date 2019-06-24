SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Deputy is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach by a 16-year-old boy who was trying to break into the deputy's personal car.

The incident took place on Bustillos Drive on the south side Saturday morning.

The sheriff said the deputy and teen got into a fight and the teen pulled out a gun, shooting the deputy.

The deputy was able to hold down the teen until help arrived. He was then transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.

His identification has not been revealed, but he is 34-years-old and a 11-year-veteran, according to the sheriff's office.