SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the city's south side Tuesday night.

According to SAPD, a bullet grazed a teen's head near the 100 block of West Chavaneaux Road shortly after 10 pm Tuesday.

Investigators said the victims ran from the Rosemont Apartments and around the corner to the access road of Loop 410.

The victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.

Investigators have no information on a possible suspect or suspects.