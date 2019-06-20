SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A man shot and killed while driving down a west-side street Thursday has been identified as George Ramos, 18.

Ramos, who was driving a white Ford Expedition, crashed the vehicle into a business side in the 10000 block of Culebra shortly after sustaining a gunshot wound.

Police said Ramos met the two suspects, but it is unclear what the meeting was for.

Police said they are searching for two suspects who reportedly shot the victim inside of the Expedition before fleeing the scene in a maroon car.

Shooting on the west side near 10000 block of Culebra Road SAPD respond to a shooting scene near the 10000 block of Culebra Thursday June 20

It was not clear when the suspects entered the victim's vehicle and shot him.

Further details were not immediately available