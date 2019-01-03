SAN ANTONIO — The teen girl killed overnight on the city's northeast side has been identified as 18-year-old Kaitlin Leonor Castilleja, according to the medical examiner's office.

Investigators said the stabbing murder occurred at a home near Judson Road and Stahl Road around 1 am Friday.

According to SAPD, two girls contacted Live Oak Police saying they were stabbed after "jumping" a girl at the home near Judson and Stahl Road.

The 16-year-old girl they allegedly jumped had also called police saying she was assaulted in her driveway after coming home from work. She told police she had been getting messages Thursday night from two girls threatening to fight her.

Castilleja was stabbed in the fight and transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center where she later died. The other 18-year-old, identified as Vivian Foster, suffered minor lacerations.

The stabbing suspect was taken into custody and booked into the juvenile detention center.

SAPD's homicide unit is investigating.