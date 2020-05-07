13-year-old girl drowns in Grapevine Lake on July Fourth

She became distressed, went underwater and didn't resurface, authorities said. Divers recovered her body.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Updated at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with the victim's name.

A 13-year-old girl drowned in Grapevine Lake Saturday evening, officials said.

Authorities said Angelica Moore was swimming when she became distressed and went underwater.

Texas Parks and Wildlife, Grapevine police and fire, and Flower Mound fire crews all responded to the call just west of Rockledge Park around 7 p.m.

Her body was found by Texas Park and Wildlife rangers and recovered by Grapevine fire divers.

