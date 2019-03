SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels police are investigating after a teenager was found shot to death in a motel room early Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were called out to the Roadway Inn on I-35 for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers got there, they found the teen dead from a gunshot wound. The man is identifed as 18-year old Maximiliano Miranda.

New Braunfels police are interviewing witnesses and no arrests have yet been made.