SAN ANTONIO — A teenager collapsed and died in the parking lot of Ingram Park Mall Thursday afternoon.

According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, 16-year-old Jaiden Curtis attended Holmes High School. Officers said he had a pre-existing heart condition and had been at band practice earlier in the day.

The medical examiner said his death was from complications of Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome.

According to the funeral home, a viewing will be held at Last Chance Ministries on Tuesday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A service will be held at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, August 14 a service will be held at 10 a.m. with reception to follow. Last Chance Ministries is located at 404 Brady Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78207.

According to a spokesperson with the Northside Independent School District, the student had a physical on file and had been cleared to participate in band. The district also offered the following statement:

Our thoughts are with the family of this young man and with the Holmes HS community. We are shocked and saddened by the loss of such a young life. The campus will have additional counselors available to support students and staff.

