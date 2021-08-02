Teen found dead along Guadalupe River Friday, police say

A teenager was found dead along the Guadalupe River Friday morning, according to authorities.

Around 11:30 a.m., the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department were called to the 1200 block of Gruene Road along the Guadalupe River to reports of a body, police said.

Officials said residents of a nearby hotel discovered the body and it was immediately clear that the teen had been dead for longer than 24 hours. At the time, his identity was not known.

The NBPD Criminal Investigation Division began their investigation and were able to identify the male as 18-year old Jesus Miguel Romero, police said.