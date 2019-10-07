A 16-year-old drowned in a McKinney golf course pond, McKinney Fire Department officials said Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to a possible drowning call around 8:03 p.m. Tuesday at The Stonebridge Ranch Country Club golf course. Fire officials said several teenagers were swimming in one of the ponds at the golf course when one went underwater.

The teen was dead when firefighters arrived.

